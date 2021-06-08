The Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food has two meetings planned to consider Bill C-205, An Act to amend the Health of Animals Act.
On June 10, the committee chaired by New Brunswick Liberal MP Pat Finnigan, will be meeting at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time to hear from a number of witnesses. Dr. Jodi Lazare, Assistant Professor, Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University and Dr. Jane Pritchard, Interim Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, College of Veterinarians of British Columbia, will be appearing on their own behalf.
Dairy Farmers of Canada will be represented by Pierre Lampron, who is the organization's president and David Wiens, the group's vice-president. The committee will also hear from Pierre-Luc Leblanc, President of the Les Éleveurs de volailles du Québec.
The committee will also be meeting at 4:30 p.m. June 15 to begin clause by clause consideration of the bill.
