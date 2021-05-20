The Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will be meeting May 25 to consider An Act to amend the Health of Animals Act.
The committee, chaired by New Brunswick MP Pat Finnigan, will hear from Dr. Deb Stark, Keith Currie, First Vice-President of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, Université de Montréal professor Dr. Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt, Rick Bergmann and René Roy from the Canadian Pork Council and David Duval, President of Les Éleveurs de porcs du Québec.
The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time in Room 410, Wellington Building, 197 Sparks Street and will be webcast.
