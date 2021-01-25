The House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will be meeting twice this week to discuss ways to increase processing capacity.
On Tuesday, the committee will hear from Richard Davies of Olymel L.P, Anthony Eikelenboom of Scotian Cattle Company, Ian Blenkharn, a retired business executive and farmer and Kathleen Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Food and Beverage Canada.. The meeting will begin at 4:30 Atlantic time and will be held in Room 420 of the Wellington Building. It will be webcast.
Committee members will be together again on Thursday to hear from Jeff Sarsfield of Valley Apples, Jason Aitken from Northern Natural Processing LP, Nicolas Filiatrault, Vice-President, Finance and Administration for Benny & Co. and Margaret Lamb from Pork Nova Scotia. That meeting will also be at the same time and place and will be webcast as well.
