The Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will be starting its study on the environmental impact of agriculture May13.
The committee will be hearing from Bruce Taylor, who is president of Enviro-Stewards Inc, Candace Laing, Vice-President, Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations with Nutrien Ltd., Jean-Marc Bertrand and Isabelle Rayle-Doiron from Danone Inc. and Jean-François Lévêque, Part Owner of Jardins de l'écoumène.
The hearing will begin at 4:30 p.m. in Room 410, Wellington Building, 197 Sparks Street and will be webcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.