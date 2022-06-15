The House of Commons Standing Committee will be starting its study of Bill C-234, An Act to amend the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act during a meeting on Thursday.
The committee, chaired by Nova Scotia Liberal MP Kody Blois, will be hearing from Ben Lobb, the M.P., Huron—Bruce, who introduced the private members. They will also hear from Natasha Kim, Assistant Deputy Minister, Strategic Policy Branch and Marco Valicenti, Director General, Innovation Programs Directorate at the Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food.
Committee members will also hear presentations from John Moffet, Assistant Deputy Minister, Environmental Protection Branch and Judy Meltzer, Director General, Carbon Market Bureau, Environmental Protection Branch with the Department of the Environment. Department of Finance officials will also be appearing including Miodrag Jovanovic, Assistant Deputy Minister, Tax Policy Branch, Gervais Coulombe, Senior Director, Excise Taxation and Legislation, Sales Tax Division, Tax Policy Branch and Jenna Robbins, Senior Director, Strategic Planning and Policy, Business Income Tax Division, Tax Policy Branch.
The meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time in Room 410, Wellington Building, 197 Sparks Street and will be webcast.
