The Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will begin its study of Bill C-206, An Act to amend the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act April 27.
The private members bill would extend the exemption for qualifying farming fuel to marketable natural gas and propane. The committee will be hearing from Aaron Coristine, Chair, Energy, Environment and Climate Change Working Group and Linda Delli Santi, Chair, Greenhouse Vegetable Working Group at the Canadian Horticultural Council.
The MP's will also hear from Katie Ward, who is the national president of the National Farmers Union; Mike Ammeter and Dave Carey from the Canadian Canola Growers Association and
Dan Kelly, Chief Financial Officer of Dowler-Karn Limited.
The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time in Room 410, Wellington Building, 197 Sparks Street and will be webcast.
