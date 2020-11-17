The Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food will begin its study of processing capacity in the country during a meeting November 19.
The committee, chaired by New Brunswick MP Pat Finnigan, will hear from Theresa Iuliano, Vice-President, Operations, Lyzette Lamondin, Executive Director, International Programs Directorate, International Affairs and Tammy Switucha, Executive Director, Food Safety and Consumer Protection Directorate with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
The meeting will also hear from several officials from the Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food including Warren Goodlet, Director General, Research and Analysis Directorate; Frédéric Seppey, Assistant Deputy Minister, Market and Industry Services Branch and Marco Valicenti, Director General, Sector Development and Analysis Directorate, Market and Industry Services Branch.
Committee members will also hear from Sheryl Groeneweg, who is the Director General, Manufacturing and Life Sciences Branch with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Representing the Deans Council of Agriculture, Food and Veterinary Medicine will be Martin Scanlon, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences, University of Manitoba and Christine Theoret, Dean, Faculté de médecine vétérinaire, Université de Montréal.
The meeting will wrap up with presentations from Michael Graydon, Chief Executive Officer of the Food, Health and Consumer Products of Canada and Jean-Sébastien Gascon of the Société des parcs d’engraissement du Québec – Bœuf Québec. The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic time.
