The federal Conservative party is calling on the Justin Trudeau government to act quickly to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural Canada.
“After eight years of Justin Trudeau, a digital divide still exists in Canada for rural and remote Canadians and First Nations communities," notes a statement issued by Rick Perkins, Shadow Minister for Innovation, Science and Industry, Dan Mazier, Shadow Minister for Rural Economic Development and Connectivity, and Richard Lehoux, Associate Conservative Shadow Minister for Agriculture.
The trio was responding to a report from federal Auditor General Karen Hogan, which confirmed that over one million homes in rural Canada and the majority of First Nations communities, still don’t have access to high-speed internet.
“Despite multiple government strategies and billions of dollars in taxpayer funded announcements, the Trudeau Government has failed to connect Canadians with access to high-speed, affordable internet and cellular services in rural, remote, and Northern Canada," the Conservative critics said.
They pointed out that in the digital age, access to the internet is now a necessity, not a luxury. They agreed with the Auditor General's contention that ‘Without access to fast, reliable, and affordable high-speed Internet and mobile cellular services, people residing in remote communities do not have the same opportunities as people residing in more urban areas.’
The Conservative critics also faulted the government for failing to include any national indicators or targets to evaluate whether its affordability outcomes were being achieved. They also agreed with the Auditor General's statement that , ‘Connectivity, if unaffordable or of poor quality, is no more of an improvement to the lives of Canadians living on First Nations reserves or in rural and remote areas than having no connectivity at all.’
“And the failure goes beyond just internet access. This government has completely neglected improving cellular services," the trio notes. "Access to reliable cellular services is important to the economic future of rural areas and the public safety of Canadians, but the Auditor General confirmed that the Liberals’ connectivity strategy contained no targets or timelines for improving cellular services across Canada.
They called on the Liberal government to “take real action to end the digital divide in Canada. They added "Announcing complicated bureaucratic programs will not connect Canadians. What is needed is concrete action, infrastructure, and competition to bring affordable high speed internet and cellular services to all Canadians.”
