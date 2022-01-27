As Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau arrived in Washington Thursday for the talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, the opposition Conservatives are once again calling on
“Over two months into this political export ban, this Liberal government has failed to stand up for our world-class PEI potatoes and has caused devastating harm to our reputation on the world stage," said a joint statement by John Barlow, Conservative Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Security, Dave Epp, Conservative Deputy Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Security, and Richard Lehoux, Conservative Deputy Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Security.
The trio noted “After egregiously labelling the entire island as “infested” with potato wart and forming a group of Liberal Ministers to provide empty words on the political ban, farm families, generational farms, and the future of P.E.I continues to feel the devastating effects of this political dispute."
They were also highly critical of a recent notice issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on public consultations surrounding the size of canned, diced potatoes. The Conservative MP argue the "out-of-touch Liberals" have used those consultations as a red herring "rather than focusing on the crisis that continues to plague the sector in P.E.I."
The MP's argue “Farmers want to do what they do best: grow delicious, high-quality food to be shared with the rest of the world. Yet, this Liberal government continues to dither, delay, and stand by their self-imposed export ban rather than take real action. Former Liberal MP Wayne Easter has echoed our calls for an immediate lifting of this self-imposed, political export ban."
The MP's called for the removal of the " half-baked ban" on P.E.I. potato exports at the conclusion of this meeting, saying " If the Trudeau Liberals return with anything less than a full removal of this ban, this trip will be a failure."
