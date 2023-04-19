A consultant's report has identified market opportunities for Island organic producers in the institutional sector, but indicates significant work needs to be done before that potential can be realized.
The document, entitled "Institutional Marketing Opportunities for PEI Organics", was prepared by Morgan Palmer for the PEI Certified Producer's Cooperative. Members of the organization had an opportunity to discuss the findings during the recent annual meeting and third organic summit in Charlottetown.
"The institutional market on PEI represents a large market share which is currently untapped by PEI organic producers," the report notes.
The document indicates fresh produce is exempt from provincial procurement rules and public hospitals, long-term care and correctional facilities are encouraged to purchase local. The consultant notes some education may be required as some staff at public institutions may believe produce must be purchased from contractors for other food.
The consultant indicates there may be an opportunity for local food procurement with a partnership between the recreational facilities operated by the City of Charlottetown and the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The report also sees some potential working with the school food program, as well as childcare centres, because they usually purchase food from grocery stores at retail prices and may be interested in food delivery.
The report suggests the emphasis placed on food sustainability due to climate change is leading many institutions to develop a collective vision for the food they use. The consultant suggests this trend may be in the best interests of Island organic producers since it helps to overcome the "bottom line" mentality of food procurement.
The report also suggests processing or organic produce in PEI needs further research. Palmer suggests an institution may be interested in purchasing a high volume of frozen, prepared organic vegetables, for example. While the processed product would be subject to provincial procurement rules, the consultant suggests the new 10 per cent price adjustment policy would help processed organic products to be more competitive.
"Long term advocacy for provincial policy that supports sustainable and local food procurement is also recommended to address barriers to institutional procurement," the report notes. "In order for procurement staff not to rely on cheap food, institutions must be funded adequately."
As well, there would have to be a long-term strategy to allow the central food hub known as Growers Station in Charlottetown to ramp up its capacity to capitalize on the large purchasing power of entire groups of institutions. The consultant suggests this should be done in collaboration with a number of institutions that are interested in increasing organic food procurement over a number of years.
"Public policy is required that defines and sets standards for food procurement. Best practices exist and can be followed, including the commitment to pay the true price of food that reflects external costs or benefits to society," the report concludes. "For successful change, an institutional food vision needs to guide long-term efforts in combination with the removal of structural policy barriers and completed in partnership with the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.