This year it’s slugs. Since the mid 1970’s I’ve grown vegetables. For a few years to sell to restaurants and food co-ops in eastern Ontario. When I realized I was better suited to talking about agriculture on CBC, I still got my hands dirty every spring. I fit the stereotype back then. Long hair, beard, and, yes, I farmed organically. Still do, but a little more open minded now.
I started a number of transplants in late March and, with the exceptional weather through May and June, confidently planted them in my garden. I was diverted for a couple of days in the second week of June. When I went to check on things, the lettuce was gone, spinach shredded but still standing, a few squash plants barely hanging on and beans disappeared. You get the picture. A few nights of cheap beer in small cat food cans rounded up most of the slugs. I hope they died happy.
I’m always left with two thoughts after the yearly struggle with pests: what if I were working 500 acres, and what if this was 1822, not 2022, and Coopers Store wasn’t just down the road. A pest infestation would be much more than an inconvenience two centuries ago.
My lazy inattentiveness adds nothing to the debate over the future of organic farming. Anyone who’s read my columns over the years knows I have great respect for farmers who have to think their way through pest and weed problems rather than reach for a chemical solution. I do think the differences between organic and conventional farmers aren’t as stark as they were in the 1970’s. Less toxic chemical formulations are in use, and much more sophisticated spraying equipment limits the overuse of pesticides. But, of course, there are tradeoffs. Neonicotinoids are safer for people to use, but their persistence in the environment make them a lethal risk to pollinators and aquatic insects.
Conventional agriculture is now drawing on many of the principles of organic farming with all of the discussion and research on regenerative agriculture and capturing carbon. Cover cropping, more diverse crop mixes, critical importance of soil health, and so on are the building blocks of successful organic farming and what the McCain future farm project in New Brunswick, for example, is encouraging all farmers to adopt.
I think there are two areas where conventional and organic farming are quite different. With herbicides unavailable organic farmers are often criticized for the amount of tillage needed to control weeds. Conventional farmers can also use herbicides to support no-till farming, killing down sod and then direct planting grain and oilseed crops without having to use a plow. This is a real plus for soil conservation. But again there are tradeoffs. The most popular herbicide glyphosate (Roundup) continues to be under legal and medical scrutiny as a health threat. For many avoiding roundup ready crops (corn, soybean) that are widely used in processed foods is reason enough to support organic farmers.
The other critical difference between conventional and organic farming is fertilizer use. The development of the “Haber Process” early last century using natural gas and nitrogen to create ammonium nitrate is the basis for the granulated fertilizer widely used in developed countries. It’s been in the news this spring because Russia and Ukraine are major producers and the war has made fertilizer supplies short and very expensive.
Organic farmers have to work harder to supply the necessary nutrients to grow productive crops. Crop rotations heavy with nitrogen fixing legumes, compost, fish plant waste, chicken farm litter, and of course manure are all used. PEI organic farmers are being encouraged to include livestock on their farms to increase the availability of manure. It’s a similar message for
conventional farmers as a way to improve soil organic matter levels.
There will be uncertainty about the availability and price of fertilizer for the next couple of years. I’m not suggesting that manure, compost and crop residues could feed the world, but I like the idea that some farmers are thinking about and practicing alternatives.
Organic farmers do face one new challenge. They generally get a premium to reflect additional labour and other higher production costs. With food prices soaring consumers are looking for bargains and, given the cheaper alternatives, organic products will take a hit. Organic farmers in Quebec say they’re seeing demand down by a third.
So we can expect a few more snarky comments like this one written last month by Globe and Mail columnist Doug Saunders (whom I generally respect as a writer). He called organics an “expensive status symbol”. I do not see organics as a luxury. Organic farmers stuck to the basics while large chemical and pharmaceutical companies spun fairytales that with some genetic tinkering and new chemical formulations farming could be easy, productive and consequence free for people and nature. If conventional farmers become a little more organic managing soils and pesticides then that’s a compliment not a rebuttal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.