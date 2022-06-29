"It was quite a surprise and an honour."
That was how James Worth summed up his feelings after being named Outstanding Young Angus Breeder at the annual Canadian Angus Association meeting held earlier this month in Moncton. The 27-year-old, who operates Loyalist View Farms in Cornwall with his wife, Charlotte, is the first person east of Quebec to win the honour.
Worth, who is vice-president of the PEI Angus Association and president of the PEI Easter Beef Show and Sale, was nominated by the Maritime Angus Association. He noted representatives from that organization approached him for information earlier in the year "but I never thought too much more about it."
As the Moncton meeting approached, he learned he was one of the top five finalists. However, he was really surprised when he heard his name called and happy that he could be in the Hub City in person to accept the award. It was the first in-person meeting the national organization has staged since 2019 due to COVID-19.
The Outstanding Young Angus Breeder Award recognizes an Angus breeder between the ages of 22 and 30 who has demonstrated a desire to stay involved in the Angus business for years to come based on their involvement within the breed up to this point in his or her career. The award comes with a $3,500 cash prize.
"It is a really nice pat on the back and a recognition that you are doing things right." James said.
He joined the Angus business at the age of nine as a peewee competitor in Canadian Junior Angus events and 4-H, exhibiting animals for Temple Stewart. In 2016, Worth registered his own farm under the name Loyalist View Angus. Three years later he transitioned into full ownership of Temple and Gail Stewart’s farm, house, buildings, and some land as they transitioned into retirement.
Worth finishes out his own bulls and markets them as yearlings, develops replacement heifers to sell for breeding stock, and breeds and develops show steers. In addition to raising cattle, Worth gives back to his community and has been involved with numerous agriculture-based associations. He has consistently made time to take on leadership roles within these groups.
James has a herd of 40 cows and he would eventually like to expand to 50. He explains "I also work off the farm and I think that would be a manageable number to look after." He works at his father's carpentry business and also has a side business of his own erecting fencing.
After the convention was completed, many delegates took a side trip to PEI. In addition to taking in many of the popular tourist attractions, they also paid a visit to Worth's farm to view is operation first hand.
While he is proud to be the first Maritime winner of the award, he is hoping he will eventually have some company. He noted "hopefully my success will help motivate other young producers to enter the Angus business."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.