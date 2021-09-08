The Canadian Cost of Production Network pegged the average total cost of preparing a beef animal for market in 2020 at $1,123.
The network is made up of 25 cow-calf and three dairy-beef production systems with 115 participants across Canada. That number includes an Island cow-calf operation producing homegrown feed with predominantly direct farm-gate sales of cull cows for boxed beef. The 85 cows in the Island herd graze 180 days on dry hay and haylage, with minerals (100 g) and salt (61 g).
The CDN COP Network is the first standardized cost of production information available for every province with data collected from British Columbia to Prince Edward Island. A standardized methodology allows the information to be compared between provinces. The system also allows for comparisons with similar production systems in other countries.
The report from the group notes the producers involved represents a wide variety of production systems varying in animal performance traits, economies of scale, labour productivity, feeding systems, and financials. Since the purpose of the network was to provide national coverage, there was oversampling in eastern Canada.
The average mature cow weight was 1,325 pounds and the 205-day adjusted weaning weights were 566 lbs, with a weaning rate of 88,5 per cent. Of the $1,123 average, cash cost was 64% or $704/cow, depreciation cost at 11% or $130/cow, and opportunity costs at 25% or $290/cow. A total of 21 out of 25 farms or 84 per cent covered short-term (cash) costs, 72% (18 out of 25) of farms were covering medium-term (cash and depreciation) costs, and 32% (8 out of 25) of farms were covering long-term (cash, depreciation and opportunity costs).
The study showed labour productivity (hours per cow) widely varied within the Network, with a range of 2.4 hours per cow to 37.6 hours per cow with an average of 12.5 hours per cow. Overall, 81% of the average labour hours were unpaid within the production systems.
The lowest cost feed system feeding primarily hay along with swath grazing for 51 days, followed by 184 days on silage, straw, green feed, and barley in a pasture system with animals confined for 60 days for calving from mid-March to mid-May. The production systems with feed cost less than $1.50/head/day utilize swath grazing followed by a mix of silage and hay. All of the production systems with feed cost less than $2.00/head/day purchased 20% of their feed or less.
"Producers who could cover all long-term costs often had two or more enterprises generating revenue, " the report notes. "They also only generated revenue from agricultural activities and had lower unpaid hours per cow spent. Rather than working off the farm to generate income, these operations focused on having multiple enterprises and building positive economies of scale. "
Almost half the farms in the network (48 per cent) had off-farm income Of that number, 12% of all farms (3 out of 25) relied on off-farm income to be viable; while 36% (9 out of 25) had off-farm income that supplemented a profitable cow-calf enterprise.
The report provides benchmarks on specific production systems that will allow producers to select the benchmark that makes the most sense for their operation, regardless of provincial boundaries. It also recognizes that within a province, there is significant variation in the choice of production systems.
The report notes the sample size is too small to create provincial averages and that will be a priority for 2022 and 2023 as the network moves forward. Future reports will also include data on herds of 400 head or more. The herds in the survey ranged from 35 to 350 head. According to the 2016 Census of Agriculture, operations of 237 head or greater make up 28% of Canada's beef cows.
