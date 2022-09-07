Cows Extra Old Cheddar was recently named the Grand Champion Cheddar in the 2022 Canadian Cheese & Butter Competition held as part of the 100th anniversary edition of the Royal Winter Fair.
The fair is scheduled to return after a two year absence this November but four of the nine food competitions (cheese, butter, ready-to-eat meats and ice cream) were moved to the summer for the first time to ensure in-season judging. The show is the oldest and biggest cheese and butter competition in Canada.
Cows Creamery introduced Extra Old Cheddar in 2006, based on a recipe with roots in the
Orkney Islands north of mainland Scotland. In 2004, Cows Creamery owner Scott Linkletter visited the Orkney Islands where his family has roots. He fell in love with the taste of the local cheese and returned with a recipe for traditional English cheddar and a dream to make cheese with local milk in P.E.I.
Linkletter enlisted the help of Armand Bernard, who had already been working at Cows as an ice-cream maker for 10 years. They developed Avonlea Clothbound Cheddar and the wonderful aged cheddar that in 2014 was selected as the World’s Best Aged Cheddar and The Royal as Canada’s best cheddar.
Bernard, the lead cheesemaker at Cows since 2006, is known for his meticulous attention to detail. Andrea White, wholesale manager at Cows, says his consistency is part of the reason Cows Creamery products are a cut above the rest: “Armand leads a team of professionals that never waiver on the quality and precision of their work. Every day is different; from cloth-binding fresh wheels of cheddar, to flipping and vacuuming the cheeses as they age in their caves, ensuring uniformity in their aging—consistency is always part of the job”.
The Extra Old Cheddar is aged for at least 18 months. It’s made with vegetable rennet, all natural, with no colour added. The cheese is made with unpasteurized milk: The milk is gently heated, which preserves the micro-organisms and enzymes in raw milk that give cheddar its characteristic flavour.
Bernard says, the trick to making “absolutely delicious” cheese is the aging process.
“The real flavour comes with time as the cheese ages,” he says. “Some cheese will get sharper, ours becomes more flavourful, with more depth of character.”
The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair celebrates 100 years of world-class equine and agricultural excellence on November 4-13, at Exhibition Place in Toronto. It is the world’s largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show.
The Royal draws more than 300,000 visitors to Toronto annually to see thousands of unique entries from elite Canadian and international breeders, growers and exhibitors, more than 4,500 large and small animals, shows, activities, shopping, dining and—of course—The Royal Horse Show.
