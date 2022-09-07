Royal Fair logo
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

Cows Extra Old Cheddar was recently named the Grand Champion Cheddar in the 2022 Canadian Cheese & Butter Competition held as part of the 100th anniversary edition of the Royal Winter Fair.

The fair is scheduled to return after a two year absence this November but four of the nine food competitions (cheese, butter, ready-to-eat meats and ice cream) were moved to the summer for the first time to ensure in-season judging. The show is the oldest and biggest cheese and butter competition in Canada.

