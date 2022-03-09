The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) was proud to take part in Canada’s Agriculture Day 2021, calling it "an important occasion that highlights the significance of the agricultural sector in our country by connecting Canadians with food and those who produce it."
“We were pleased to join other industry partners in marking Canada’s Agriculture Day,” said Davis Yung, Chair of the CPMA Board of Directors. “Agriculture is an essential sector that plays a vital role providing Canadians with food to feed their families."
CPMA President Ron Lemaire added “Canada’s Agriculture Day is a special day that invites us all to acknowledge those who produce the food we eat. The current pandemic has shed some light on the importance of our industry. This year, CPMA will dedicate its efforts to finding tools and resources to sustain the growth of the fresh produce sector while collaborating with industry members and partners to provide Canadians with safe fruits and vegetables.”
CPMA continues to work closely with the Government on several important files, including Food Policy for Canada and Canada’s Food Guide, implementation of the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations, and discussions on setting up financial defense mechanisms for members of the fresh produce sector.
