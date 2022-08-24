Scot Davidson

The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) recognized its 2022 Produce Champion, Member of Parliament Scot Davidson, at an event held at Gwillimdale Farms in his Ontario riding of York–Simcoe.

In attendance were federal and local elected officials, as well as representatives from companies and organizations across the fresh produce industry. The CPMA’s annual Produce Champion award is given to a Member of Parliament or Senator who has been supportive of the produce industry and effective at bringing industry issues to the forefront on Parliament Hill.

