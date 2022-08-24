The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) recognized its 2022 Produce Champion, Member of Parliament Scot Davidson, at an event held at Gwillimdale Farms in his Ontario riding of York–Simcoe.
In attendance were federal and local elected officials, as well as representatives from companies and organizations across the fresh produce industry. The CPMA’s annual Produce Champion award is given to a Member of Parliament or Senator who has been supportive of the produce industry and effective at bringing industry issues to the forefront on Parliament Hill.
In June, MP Davidson introduced a Private Member’s Bill, Bill C-280, the Financial Protection for Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Farmers Act, which would establish a deemed trust mechanism for fresh produce growers and sellers in Canada, ensuring payment in the case of buyer bankruptcy.
“Since his election in 2019, Scot Davidson has been a tireless advocate for the many growers in the Holland Marsh, and for the Canadian fresh produce industry as a whole,” said CPMA President Ron Lemaire. “The need for financial protection legislation has been a key issue in the advocacy work of CPMA and our partner organizations over the past decade. We are thrilled to have found a true Produce Champion to help us push this across the finish line.”
Bill C-280 is anticipated to be brought for debate in the House of Commons later this fall. Lemaire added CPMA is committed to working with MP Davidson to garner cross-party support for this important initiative. In further recognition of his Produce Champion award, MP Davidson will be featured in an upcoming episode of the CPMA podcast Produce Talks and will be highlighted at the 2023 CPMA Convention and Trade Show in Toronto.
