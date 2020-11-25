The creation of a new Pork Promotion and Research Agency has been a long-standing request from the Canadian hog sector and will help level the playing field when it comes to imported animals says the general manager of the PEI Hog Board.
"We as an industry have been asking for this for at least ten years," Tim Seeber explained. "It is similar to the system that has been in place for the beef industry for some time."
Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the creation of the Canadian Pork Promotion and Research Agency earlier this month. Seeber said a number of other countries around the world already have similar agencies in place meaning Canadian pork is subject to a per animal levy when shipping to those countries. Each province also charges a per animal levy on pork shipped within the country but, prior to the creation of the agency, there was no similar fee for pork imported to Canada.
The general manager explained the new levy is based on the lowest common denominator of the levies for all of the provinces. The money will be used for generic pork marketing and research. Seeber said it helps level the playing field at a time when producers are dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the industry is making a concerted effort to keep African swine fever out of the country, some of the research funds will likely be directed to boosting on-farm biosecurity.
The Canadian Beef Check-Off Agency generates about $7.5 million each year towards funding initiatives that help beef producers expand their markets and increase sales and Seeber said producers are looking forward to having a pool of funds to work with going forward.
“Producers across Canada welcome the establishment of the Pork Promotion and Research Agency (PRA),"' said Rick Bergmann, Chair of the Canadian Pork Council." The PRA will be an important vehicle for producers – it will help facilitate even greater collaboration across the value chain through increased research and promotion activities. In the long run, it will result in improving the long-term growth and competitiveness of the sector.”
In 2019, the Canadian pork industry exported $4 billion worth of pork to over 90 countries. There were 14 million hogs on January 1, 2019, on approximately 8,060 farms in Canada. Farm cash receipts from the sale of hogs in 2019 totaled $4.6 billion.
