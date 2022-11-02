Brackley Beach farmer Barry Cudmore poses for a picture after reaching the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania following six days of climbing. Cudmore combined his love of trekking with the chance to raise money for Farmers Helping Farmers.
It is mission accomplished for Barry Cudmore when it comes to conquering Mount Kilimanjaro.
The Brackley Beach potato farmer reached the summit at Kibo at 7:10 am on October 11 after six days of climbing. In addition to marking the climbing of Africa's highest mountain off his to-do list, he is also confident he will reach the other goal of the adventure-- raising $19,341 for Farmers Helping Farmers.
That number wasn't just picked out of the air so to speak. It represents $1 for every foot of the mountain's height. As of October 26, the fundraising effort had passed the $12,000 mark. Barry and his wife, Ellen, are founding members of Farmers Helping Farmers, which partners with farmers, dairies, women's groups and schools to build sustainable agricultural communities in developing countries.
"We are going in the right direction and I am so thankful for the support I have received," Barry said.
The pandemic has put a damper on the fundraising efforts of Farmers Helping Farmers. Barry and Ellen are two of the main organizers behind the group’s annual fundraising beef barbecue at the Harrington Research Station.
"Since the event has been cancelled for the last three years, I wanted to make my Kilimanjaro climb a fundraiser as a way to replace some of those lost revenues," he said.
Barry singled out the Robinson group of companies (Eric C. Robinson Inc., Island Lime Inc. and the PEI Agromart) for donating $0.10/ft towards his Mount Kilimanjaro Trek. They are also challenging other Island businesses to match their pledge.
Barry noted in an interview he followed the recommendation for climbing the mountain, which is located in Tanzania, namely a six day assent and two days to come down. He explained 94 per cent of all Kilimanjaro climbs that follow that recommendation are successful but "if you try to shorten the time frame, you are more likely to run into trouble."
Cudmore said he typically began climbing at 6:15 a.m. and usually finished sometime between 3 and 4 p.m. He said one of the things that really surprised him was how cold the weather became once the sun went down.
"I slept in an insulated sleeping bag and I wore a toque and a fleece-lined jacket to keep warm," he noted.
Barry has been trekking up mountains around the world for the last several years and his most ambitious climb outside of Kilimanjaro was to the Mount Everest base camp in 2019. Everest is much bigger at 29,029 feet and he said the climbing style is much different with shorter days and sleeping in huts rather than tents. It took him 16 days to reach the base came and come back.
You can donate online to his climb through Canada Helps. Just click on the DONATE button on the Farmers Helping Farmers website: farmershelpingfarmers.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.