Barry Cudmore

Brackley Beach farmer Barry Cudmore poses for a picture after reaching the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania following six days of climbing. Cudmore combined his love of trekking with the chance to raise money for Farmers Helping Farmers.

It is mission accomplished for Barry Cudmore when it comes to conquering Mount Kilimanjaro.

The Brackley Beach potato farmer reached the summit at Kibo at 7:10 am on October 11 after six days of climbing. In addition to marking the climbing of Africa's highest mountain off his to-do list, he is also confident he will reach the other goal of the adventure-- raising $19,341 for Farmers Helping Farmers.

