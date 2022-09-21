Barry Cudmore poses in front of the base camp at Mount Everest during a climb in 2019. The Brackley Beach potato producer plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro next month as a fundraiser for Farmers Helping Farmers. Barry and his wife Ellen are founding members of that organization.
Brackley Beach potato farmer Barry Cudmore is combining two of his biggest passions this fall: his love of trekking and his dedication to the Island-based non-profit organization, Farmers Helping Farmers.
He will be leaving September 29 for Tanzania. After taking several days to acclimatize himself, Barry plans to start climbing Mount Kilimanjaro on October 3. An avid climber and hiker, the highest mountain in Africa has been on his bucket list for several years. He plans to take six days up and two days back down, finishing the climb on October 11.
It will be his first trip back to Tanzania since 1981 when Cudmore and his wife, Ellen, were part of the first delegation of Prince Edward Islanders who travelled to both that country and Kenya following an International Family Farm Consultations held at UPEI in 1979. That conference and the trip led to the formation of Farmers Helping Farmers. The Cudmores were among the founders of the organization and Barry later served as president.
Farmers Helping Farmers partners with farmers, dairies, womens’ groups and schools to build sustainable agricultural communities in developing countries. Over four decades later, the couple are still heavily involved and Barry is using his trek as a way to raise funds for the organization.
He has set an ambitious goal of $19,341. That figure wasn't just picked out of a hat-- it represents $1 for every foot he will need to climb to reach the summit.
When he is not growing potatoes at his farm on P.E.I.’s north shore, Cudmore has travelled around the world, seeking interesting locations to climb, including Everest base camp in 2019, southern Poland, Mount Katahdin in Maine, and, most recently, trails in Denali National Park in Alaska over the summer.
He had hoped to do the Kilimanjaro climb a couple of years ago but those plans were cut short by COVID-19. The pandemic has also put a damper on the fundraising efforts of Farmers Helping Farmers. Barry and Ellen are two of the main organizers behind the group’s annual beef barbecue at the Harrington Research Station.
"Since the event has been cancelled for the last three years, I wanted to make my Kilimanjaro climb a fundraiser as a way to replace some of those lost revenues," he said.
