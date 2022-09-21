Barry Cudmore

Barry Cudmore poses in front of the base camp at Mount Everest during a climb in 2019. The Brackley Beach potato producer plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro next month as a fundraiser for Farmers Helping Farmers. Barry and his wife Ellen are founding members of that organization.

Brackley Beach potato farmer Barry Cudmore is combining two of his biggest passions this fall: his love of trekking and his dedication to the Island-based non-profit organization, Farmers Helping Farmers.

He will be leaving September 29 for Tanzania. After taking several days to acclimatize himself, Barry plans to start climbing Mount Kilimanjaro on October 3. An avid climber and hiker, the highest mountain in Africa has been on his bucket list for several years. He plans to take six days up and two days back down, finishing the climb on October 11.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.