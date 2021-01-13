The Canadian Dairy Commission, in consultation with industry stakeholders, is considering an update to the 4(m) milk class to allow dairy processors to obtain the 4(m) permit price for the buttermilk incorporated in the manufacture of skim milk powder sold for animal feed.
A further change under consideration is for liquid buttermilk for animal feed to be included as an eligible permit product in the 4(m) milk class up to the established limit.
The Canadian Dairy Commission intends to make the above-mentioned changes effective February 1. Final measures will be posted in advance, the week of January 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.