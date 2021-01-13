dairy cows

The Canadian Dairy Commission, in consultation with industry stakeholders, is considering an update to the 4(m) milk class to allow dairy processors to obtain the 4(m) permit price for the buttermilk incorporated in the manufacture of skim milk powder sold for animal feed.

A further change under consideration is for liquid buttermilk for animal feed to be included as an eligible permit product in the 4(m) milk class up to the established limit.

The Canadian Dairy Commission intends to make the above-mentioned changes effective February 1. Final measures will be posted in advance, the week of January 25.

