Dairy Farmers of PEI kicked off the holiday season with the announcement of Fill Up the Fridge, a give-back initiative designed to support food banks across Prince Edward Island in 2022 with the help of Islanders from tip-to-tip.
On December 1st and 2nd, whenever Islanders purchase either ADL, Purity Dairy, or Perfection fluid milk products, Dairy Farmers of PEI will donate a litre of fluid milk to Island food banks in the coming year. Those fluid milk donations will be spread evenly across the calendar year to each food bank, ensuring that the fridges stay stocked with fluid milk throughout 2022.
Dairy Farmers of Prince Edward Island (DFPEI) is the marketing organization for all PEI dairy producers. It is established under the Natural Products Marketing Act to regulate and administer the Dairy Industry in Prince Edward Island. Dairy Farmers of Prince Edward Island receives its authority through an Order in Council from the provincial government.
