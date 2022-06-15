Facing skyrocketing costs with no end in sight, the chair of Dairy Farmers of PEI said the industry had no choice but to ask the Canadian Dairy Commission for an advance price adjustment on farm gate prices.
"Just like every consumer, our costs are going up," Gordon MacBeath said. "Whether you are talking fuel, fertilizer or feed the increases are significant and there is no end in sight."
MacBeath said milk prices at the farm gate have risen six per cent since the start of the pandemic. By contrast, fertilizer and fuel prices have risen an average of 44 and 32 per cent respectively from last July until March and he said they are even higher now as some producers are seeing those bills double or more.
Dairy Farmers of Canada has asked the commission to consider an advance adjustment in the farm gate price of milk. Normally the CDC adjusts dairy farm gate prices once a year to reflect changes in the production cost. The national organization argues the annual adjustment is based on numbers from the past year and do not reflect the current prices of inputs, which are skyrocketing.
"Every time you turn around it seems there is a jump in the price of fuel," MacBeath said. "We are really worried about what our feed costs will be this winter."
He said the application to the commission is the only way the industry has of increasing prices at the farm level. The chair emphasized producers do not set the price at the retail or food service level.
As this issue went to press, the Dairy Commission was consulting with stakeholders on the request. If the increase is granted, it would come into effect in September.
On another front, MacBeath said he was sad to see the United States mount a challenge to the allocation of tariff rate quotas under the Canada/United States/Mexico Agreement to processors and distributors. He said Canada is meeting its trade obligations and "we are doing it right. Canada has a long history of following the rules."
The new allocation mechanism, which is based on market share, does not reserve any portion of the CUSMA TRQs specifically to Canadian dairy processors, and he agrees with the federal government it is totally compliant with the CUSMA dispute settlement panel decision earlier this year which required Canada to revisit its model that had pools dedicated to processors.
However, several industry groups south of the border have urged the American government to launch the appeal, arguing the ruling fails to allow American dairy products from obtaining a significant foothold in the Canadian market.
"It is an election year in the U.S. and I think there is a bit of saber rattling," MacBeath said.
The Island chair said he is gratified Canadian consumers are still overwhelmingly supporting Canadian dairy products when they head to the grocery store. He noted "The Canadian market is still growing and I think consumers realize our milk is among the safest in the world and they have a good confidence level buying Canadian milk."
