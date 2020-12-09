The announcement of a timetable for compensation payments to the dairy industry as a result of two trade agreements is welcome news and will help producers plan for a future that will see more international competitors says the chair of Dairy Farmers of Prince Edward Island.
"It has certainly been something the industry has been pressuring government to follow through on," Gordon MacBeath said. "It has been a long road to this point."
The compensation is intended to help producers deal with the loss of market share from two international agreements-- the Comprehensive Economic Development Agreement between Canada and the European Union and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
In August of 2019, Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced that $1.75 billion would be provided to compensate Canadian dairy farmers for lost markets as a result of the deals over the next eight years. Between December of 2019 and January of this year, more than 10,000 dairy farmers received a cash payment of $345 million.
The agriculture and agri-food minister announced in late November the remaining $1.405 billion through direct payments to farmers over a timeline of three years. Dairy farmers will receive, on the basis of their milk quota, cash payments of $468 million in 2020-21, $469 million in 2021-22 and $468 million in 2022-23. The owner of a farm with 80 dairy cows will be awarded compensation in the form of a direct payment of approximately $38,000 each year.
Now that the timetable has been laid out, MacBeath said it will make it easier for producers to plan for investments to help them modernize and expand their operations. He conceded COVID-19 has also played havoc with the future plans of some producers.
However, he quickly added "it is amazing how our industry has come through the last nine months." He said the pandemic has proved the worth of the supply managed sector and has also made consumers more aware of the importance of buying local.
MacBeath said consumers have responded well to the "blue cow" logo adopted by the PEI dairy industry. He called it "an assurance of a quality product that is produced locally."
The board chair said many consumers are looking at the environmental footprint of their food, especially since COVID-19. He added "food security and food sovereignty is so important and I think more and more consumers are realizing that."
MacBeath said the next step is to ensure compensation is forthcoming for lost markets as a result of the Canada/United States /Mexico agreement. He added "the government has promised compensation from that deal and we as an industry intend to hold them to that.
The board chair said the trade deals result in the loss of approximately 18 per cent of the domestic market and "that obviously has a major impact but I am optimistic our industry will be able to adapt."
