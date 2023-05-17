dairy cow
Gordon MacBeath

Gordon MacBeath, chairman of the Dairy Producers of P.E.I.

Despite immense challenges to P.E.I.’s agriculture sector during the Covid-19 pandemic and then the wallop from hurricane Fiona last September, the province’s farmers always found ways to produce milk and have it processed, so Islanders were never short of dairy products. 

“We're satisfied with where we ended up,” says Gordon MacBeath, chairman of the Dairy Producers of P.E.I.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.