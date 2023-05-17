Despite immense challenges to P.E.I.’s agriculture sector during the Covid-19 pandemic and then the wallop from hurricane Fiona last September, the province’s farmers always found ways to produce milk and have it processed, so Islanders were never short of dairy products.
“We're satisfied with where we ended up,” says Gordon MacBeath, chairman of the Dairy Producers of P.E.I.
MacBeath was speaking following the recent annual meeting of the producers’ group, which represents 153 dairy farms across P.E.I. MacBeath and his son Chris operate Goldenflo Holsteins in Marshfield.
Dairy has been one of the most stable farm commodities over the years and has curbed price increases for consumers despite higher input costs and inflationary factors.
“You can't blame milk producers for price increases,” said MacBeath.
Even with the added pressures from Covid, MacBeath says things in the dairy industry are generally positive. “We were able to fill all necessary processing, so we met consumers' needs, and they were never short of dairy products whether it be with milk in the store or cheese products or ice cream.”
Farmers had significant losses from Fiona, “but they are rebuilding and coming back on-line,” said MacBeath. “So as a general rule, I think there's quite a bit of satisfaction in the dairy industry right now.”
The national milk pricing formula increased farm gate prices by 8.4 per cent in February 2022 and while the increase was higher than in recent years, it barely offset higher costs faced by producers.
There was a second increase of 2.5 per cent for milk used in domestic dairy products last September, again following the national pricing agreement. But MacBeath said it provided only partial compensation for dairy farmers’ extraordinary input cost increases since August 2021.
The annual meeting was told that the Consumer Price Index for dairy had increased 7.7 per cent over the past five years, but it is favourable when compared to 14 per cent for meat, 21 per cent for eggs and 32 per cent for fish, suggesting that consumers are getting great value for dairy products.
MacBeath said there is always a lengthy delay before the new pricing policy kicks in, so the index is already two years old by the time milk producers benefit from higher returns.
A major challenge facing DFPEI is implementing quota and other production management policies by monitoring market demand and production capacity. The constant issue facing the dairy farmers group is maintaining production as close to quota as possible.
P.E.I. had an excellent production relative to its quota during the past fiscal year, producing 120.7 million litres of milk and filling 99.7 per cent of the province’s quota.
MacBeath noted that the P.E.I. dairy industry has been relatively stable in terms of numbers for some time, with just over 150 producers.
