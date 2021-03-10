My wife is the baker in our house, and months ago she talked about the difficulty of blending butter with sugar, that it just never reached the smoothness that she was looking for (she was using Compliments brand churned unsalted sticks). When Chef Julie Van Rosendaal wrote a well researched and thoughtful article in the Globe and Mail ( https://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/food-and-wine/article-is-your-butter-not-as-soft-as-it-used-to-be-the-pandemic-and-our-urge/ ) about the history and science of palm oil being added to dairy rations making butter harder, we had a possible answer. What followed in the media (yes we already have buttergate) often wasn’t as well researched or thoughtful.
The dairy industry is dealing with two things here: consumers discovering something is being added to dairy products they didn’t know about; secondly, and more important I think, palm oil has an atrocious environmental footprint as tropical forests in Asia, Latin America and Africa have been raised to plant palm trees in huge monocultures destroying wildlife habitat.
PEI’s big dairy, ADL, says it’s had no customer complaints, and that its products are in high demand here and elsewhere. Nonetheless the dairy industry is taking this disclosure head-on. PEI’s Gordon MacBeath told the CBC "We want to err on the side of caution and we're advising producers to just simply drop it as an ingredient in the ration until the working group has an opportunity to do their work.” The working group will include farmers, processors, the Consumer Association of Canada, veterinarians and animal nutrition scientists.
Palm oil is cheap compared to other edible oils and is found in 50% of the products on supermarket shelves: almost all packaged baked goods, soaps, detergent, cosmetics, even biofuels, instant noodles, and much more. And we’re discovering it’s been used in the dairy industry in North America, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia for a decade. Regulators, including the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, consider it safe for cows and people. Industry veterans on PEI say they first heard of it two years ago, possibly in response to summer droughts cutting the amount and quality of feed stocks.
Palm oil is high in saturated fatty acids, in particular a long-chain fat called palmitic acid, which is naturally found in milk. The addition of one or two per cent of palm oil (as pellets) into the feed increases butterfat levels because the rumen, that special organ ruminants have to break down grass and other cellulose, passes the palm oil unchanged into the intestine and eventually into the milk. Butterfat has become the currency of milk production especially now with the high demand for butter from “pandemic bakers.”
A quarter of a century ago, it was a completely different story. Fat was considered a cause of heart disease and everyone wanted low fat cheese, yogurt and skim milk. Farmers were paid on protein levels, and huge stockpiles of butter built up in North America and Europe. It’s now accepted by many that it’s carbohydrates and sugar that are damaging our health, not animal fat, and consumers have gladly revived their love of butter.
It’s when industries get “caught” that they suffer the most damage, even when they’re not doing anything dangerous, or in this case different from dairy farmers elsewhere. The first article by Julie Van Rosendaal that broke the news speaks about her continued love for dairy, that she was just trying figure out why butter is behaving differently. Other writers have gone further using this controversy to once more attack the business model used to price milk, supply management. That’s the regulated marketing system that tries to match supply with demand using quotas and pay farmers based on the cost of production of efficient producers. Dairy farmers are presented as overpaid bullies, able to manipulate politicians, and shape the public’s view of the industry
through clever advertising. These writers say Canadian consumers were betrayed and worse.
The strong recommendation to farmers to stop using the additive is the right thing to do. Arguing that there’s constant pressure on all farmers to become more efficient, that Canadian dairy farmers are facing increased competition from the U.S. and Europe, that climate change is making feed production and grazing more uncertain, that farmers will need more cows to keep up with the increased demand for butter, while all of these are true it’s hard to beat the image of butter not spreading properly on the morning toast.
The fact that palm oil has a well deserved ugly reputation despite its widespread use only adds to the difficulty of defending the additive. And as dairy farmers are being reminded, there are lots of opponents of supply management out there eager to jump on any opportunity to criticize the industry.
This new working group will make recommendations on the use of palm oil in the months ahead. It will be a difficult balance of science and public relations, especially the importance of maintaining consumer confidence in the quality of Canadian dairy products. My guess is farmers will stop using palm oil unless enough consumers become alarmed at the higher cost they’ll have to pay.
There is evidence of that. The dairy industry is developing a new classification of milk called “grass fed.” It will prohibit the use of any feed additives, but tellingly the cost of “grass fed” butter will be three or four times what it is now. Discriminate bakers who can afford it will welcome this. Others may not.
