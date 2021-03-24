No matter what else Daniel Naddy does in his agricultural career, he will always be able to lay claim to the title of pandemic Easter Beef Champion.
The show had to be cancelled in 2020 during the early days of COVID-19 and organizers are hoping the 2022 edition of the Easter Beef Show and Sale will look more like the 2019 version and the 68 that preceded it.
This time around, things were definitely different. The exhibitors were all masked and there was nobody watching in the stands. Instead of the usual out-of-province judge, the 37 animals in the show were judged by a trio of veteran Island breeders and exhibitors-- Glenn Jay of Pisquid, Brian MacKinley of Cornwall, and Ricky Milton of Glenafton. On sale day, the buyers were located in another part of the Eastlink Centre complex and the bidding was done virtually.
However, none of that distracted Naddy from the task at hand. He guided his 1,250 Maine Anjou to the 4-H title in the morning and then followed up by winning the open class and the grand champion title later in the day. For the senior member of the Millview-Vernon River 4-H Club, winning the coveted title was as good a feeling as he had hoped. He was doubly pleased on sale day when the animal sold for $9.75 a pound to MacRae's Backhoeing.
"It was definitely a different show but everything is different now," Daniel said. "The organizers of the show did such a great job and a special thanks to the buyers for their tremendous support for the industry."
While admitting wearing a mask in the show ring felt a little weird at first, "it is just something you get used to, just like wearing a mask in the store or at school." While it was also a drastic change to look up and see the bleachers empty of friends and family, Daniel added he has heard a number of positive comments from people who were able to watch the show virtually and he is hoping organizers will continue to offer that option when the live crowds return.
It was a great day all around for both 4-H exhibitors and the Maine Anjou breed. Austin Potts of Argyle Shore took both the reserve grand champion and reserve 4-H champion with his 1,220 pound Maine Anjou. Red Shores and MacQuarrie's Meats purchased the animal for $7 a pound.
Madison Pirch had the champion Angus while Nicole Drake had reserve champion. Alan Worth was the champion in the any other breed category with Colby MacQuarrie and Dereck Sanderson taking the reserve title.
Show chair James Worth took home the champion Charolais title with Austin and Ian Drake winning the reserve title. Hayden Ramsay had the champion heifer with Ronnie Ford taking reserve honours. Nolan Potts exhibited the champion Hereford with Isaac Drake being the reserve champion.
Parker Smith took home the champion Limousin honours with Carson Lund showing the reserve champion. Matt MacNeill garnered champion shorthorn honours with Jason Peters as reserve champion. The Simmental title went to Logan Ford while Peter Cairns and Marvin Peters won reserve honours.
In a Facebook post, Worth said with the hard work and dedication of the volunteers, exhibitors and buyers "we were able to adapt to all the changes and had an amazing event." He added "It was very hard to tell family and friends of exhibitors that they could not attend the show and sale, but with modern technology they could watch on live stream. I would like to say thank you to everyone for being so understanding. "
The show chair added "We had to change the format of the show and sale a few times in the last few months, so that made for many visits and phone calls to all the amazing businesses that support the Easter Beef Show and Sale to inform them how the event would go, only to have to call them a week later with a new plan. Well all I can say is I am so grateful for the kindness and patience that every business showed me while we worked through all the ever changing COVID rules."
As for the new defending champion, he intends to keep making the show and sale a part of his spring tradition. The freshmen UPEI student explained "I love exhibiting-- it is a lot of work in the barn especially getting ready but it is a very worthwhile experience."
