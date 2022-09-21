David Mol

David Mol has been named the 2002 PEI inductee into the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame. The immediate past president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture will officially enter the hall in a ceremony slated for October 13 at the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture campus along with Wallace Skinner of Newfoundland and Labrador, the late James Borden from Nova Scotia and the late Harry Greenlawn from New Brunswick.

The immediate past president of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture will become the newest Island inductee into the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame next month.

David Mol will enter the hall during a ceremony October 13 at 1 p.m. on the campus of the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture in Truro. The ceremony will also see Wallace Skinner from Newfoundland and Labrador honoured and there will be two posthumous inductions-- James Borden (1929-2020) from Nova Scotia and Harry Greenlaw (1895-1963) of New Brunswick.

