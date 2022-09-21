David Mol has been named the 2002 PEI inductee into the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame. The immediate past president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture will officially enter the hall in a ceremony slated for October 13 at the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture campus along with Wallace Skinner of Newfoundland and Labrador, the late James Borden from Nova Scotia and the late Harry Greenlawn from New Brunswick.
The immediate past president of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture will become the newest Island inductee into the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame next month.
David Mol will enter the hall during a ceremony October 13 at 1 p.m. on the campus of the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture in Truro. The ceremony will also see Wallace Skinner from Newfoundland and Labrador honoured and there will be two posthumous inductions-- James Borden (1929-2020) from Nova Scotia and Harry Greenlaw (1895-1963) of New Brunswick.
In addition to being federation past president Mol also served as president of the Island Grains and Protein Council for a number of years and served a term as national president of the Canadian Seed Growers Association.
David has been involved with the family's mixed farming operation, Meadowbrook Farm in Winsloe since it was established in 1962. The Mol family moved to Prince Edward Island from Chatham, Ontario where they grew sugar beets, seed oats, barley, tobacco, and had a beef feedlot.
David and his father Stanley also operated a feed lot finishing business in Winsloe with a basic herd of Limousin and Charolais cows and calves. However, balancing a thriving real estate business and the increasing challenges of the cattle industry in the late 1960’s and 1970’s, led the farm to move to cash crop production emphasizing seed grain production. David started soybean production in 1976, and, for over 20 years, the Charlottetown Research Station used the farm for its winter cereal plots.
The farm in Winsloe has seen crops of broccoli, cauliflower, onions, garlic, flax, canola, oil seed, and radish, and has actively cooperated with new and innovative industry initiatives. More recently David has focused on developing new varieties of milling wheat, malt barley and food grade soybeans. He has also incorporated organic production on roughly 70 acres.
The induction ceremony will take place in the Alumni Theatre at Cumming Hall. Every October, the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame celebrates the contributions made by four individuals to the agriculture industry in Atlantic Canada. Producers, innovators, volunteers, scientists, and business professionals are lauded for their role in shaping and influencing agriculture, the impact of their contributions being felt regionally, nationally and internationally.
