Nominations close December 9 for two major agriculture awards that will be presented at the annual meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture in late January.
The Gilbert R. Clements Award For Environmental Farm Planning is sponsored jointly by the Department of Agriculture and Land and the PEI Enhanced Environmental Farm Plan Program. This award was established to recognize excellence in sustainable agriculture based on a recommendation from the Round Table on Land Use and Stewardship. It is named in recognition of the Honorable Gilbert R. Clements, who was the province's first minister of the environment.
Each year this award is given to an enterprise that is environmentally and socially responsible in the production and/or marketing of agricultural products from a sustainable system. Island agricultural producers and commodity groups are eligible for nomination. Nominations should detail the nominee’s overall approach to environmental stewardship, community involvement, and role in increasing public awareness about sustainable agricultural practices. The award includes a $2,500 prize along with a keepsake trophy.
The Gordon Sobey Award For Agriculture Awareness is presented annual by the federation and the Gordon Sobey family. It is given in recognition of outstanding efforts in projecting a positive image of agriculture on Prince Edward Island.
Nomination forms for both awards are available on the PEI Federation of Agriculture website and completed application forms should be sent to executive director Donald Killorn at dkillorn@peifa.ca. The awards will be presented at the PEI Federation of Agriculture AGM slated for January 27, 2023.
