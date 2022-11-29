federation logo
By Andy Walker

Nominations close December 9 for two major agriculture awards that will be presented at the annual meeting of the PEI Federation of Agriculture in late January.

The Gilbert R. Clements Award For Environmental Farm Planning is sponsored jointly by the Department of Agriculture and Land and the PEI Enhanced Environmental Farm Plan Program. This award was established to recognize excellence in sustainable agriculture based on a recommendation from the Round Table on Land Use and Stewardship. It is named in recognition of the Honorable Gilbert R. Clements, who was the province's first minister of the environment.

