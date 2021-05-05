The continuing challenges from COVID-19 have led the Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame Association (CAHFA) to extend the nomination deadline for potential inductees to June 1, giving members more time to prepare and submit nominations.
Every year, CAHFA inducts individuals who have made notable, lifelong contributions to the Canadian agriculture and food industry. Inductees are chosen based on their career and volunteer contributions to the industry, as well as leadership and vision that made a difference to agriculture in Canada and even internationally.
Nominees must be nominated by an individual or corporate member of CAHFA. Full details on nominations instructions are available at www.cahfa.com.
The Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame Association (CAHFA) honours and celebrates Canadians for outstanding contributions to the agriculture and food industry. Portraits are on display in the Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame Gallery located at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. The CAHFA also publicizes the importance of inductee achievements to Canada. The Association was organized in 1960 and is administered by 12 volunteer Board of Directors residing in regions across Canada.
