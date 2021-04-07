The nomination deadline for the Woman in Agriculture Award has been extended to April 30.
The award is sponsored by the PEI Women's Institute and is presented every two years to recognize an Island woman making a major contribution to the PEI agriculture industry within the last five years. The award winner receives a plaque and a framed photo displayed at the Department of Agriculture and Land.
Members of the farming industry or the community at large are encouraged to contact their local Women's Institute branches to submit nominations for this award. The award, along with other awards and scholarships given out by PEIWI will be presented on May 29. For more information, go to peiwi.ca or contact the WI office at (902) 368-4860 or wi@gov.pe.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.