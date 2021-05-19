Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steve Myers left little doubt immediate action was needed to turn around what he called a drastic decline in forest acreage in the province.
A State of the Forest report is now being compiled that is slated to be released next spring. However, preliminary mapping shows there could be a decline in the range of 20 percent of Island woodlots compared to the last survey in 2010.
During a discussion with Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker, he said the department is working with experts and industry groups to develop a plan of action now. The minister is right in saying it will take decades to even get back to the 2010 and it will be the children and grandchildren of today's adults that reap the full benefit.
There is an old saying that the best time to plant a tree was 25 year ago, but the second best time is today. His goal of planting two million saplings each year (double the number of what is being planted now) is a good first step. So too is a commitment to develop an action plan in consultation with the PEI Woodlot Owners Association that could include a forestry version of the Alternative Land Use Program that has proven popular in agriculture. In this case, landowners would be given credit for following sustainable practices.
Since over 90 per cent of Island forests are on private land., any plan that does not involve the industry is eventually doomed to failure and we can't afford any more deterioration of this valuable resource.
Still with the environment minister, his attack on the National Farmers Union and the Coalition for the Protection of PEI Land was definitely a little over the top. The minister was reacting first to a story in the last issue of this newspaper from the NFU district meeting.
The organziation was highly critical of how the minister had treated some of his legislative colleagues on the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability regarding the Water Act. While he indicated he was willing to work with the committee, he left no doubt it would be on his terms and he felt free to disagree if he didn't like the recommendations. Myers said he viewed the fact the farm group disagreed with how he talked to the MLA"s rather than the content of what he was saying "means I was right."
However, his attack on a radio ad run by the coalition (of which the NFU is a member), was more troubling. He said the assertion put forward by the group that "large transcontinental corporations and foreign investors" have purchased significant land in the province was racist. He called it an attack on the Buddhist monks in the eastern part of the province and a "gutless play."
The minister was right in saying Islanders should be able to discuss land ownership without racism entering the picture. However, he didn't really set a good example.
