A major drought south of the border over the last few years is one of the major reasons Atlantic Beef Products is paying record high prices for cattle.
"The herd has been downsized in the U.S. -- beef cattle, heifers and even replacement heifers were sent in to be slaughtered because there was no feed for them but now they are starting to rebuild the herd," said company president Russ Mallard.
While feed is now more plentiful, Mallard said that has made the problem worse because heifers that would normally be coming to market are being held back for breeding purposes. He added "that has made the cattle shortage even worse and has driven prices up."
As of mid-April, cattle prices were close to $3.70 a pound south of the border. While there is some differential due to the Canadian dollar, the price producers are receiving across the plant was $3.53 for AAA beef on the rail. That is considerably above the previous peak of $3.30 set in 2015.
"We are literally paying millions of dollars more for the cattle we produce now," he said. "That means our beef and dairy producers are getting substantially more for their cattle."
Mallard said the price of the beef is also high both in the restaurant sector and at the retail level. For some consumers, that has caused them to cut back on beef products, meaning an adjustment period for the industry.
"I think people will eventually get used to paying higher prices for beef but until that happens it will be a challenge," the company president said.
While other commodities, like chicken for example, can be repopulated relatively quickly, it is a much longer process for cattle. Mallard said "it can take up to three years to get back up to pre-COVID production. It is not something we can solve right away."
He explained "right now, there is not enough cattle and too much beef" and that is good for producers. Mallard added however, "it may not be good for beef as a commodity because if the price gets too high, that could become a problem for the industry if people turn off beef."
The company president said beef prices likely won't decrease significant for another 12-18 months, noting "the futures are saying beef could go as high as $4 a pound in the United States. Here in Canada, it could go up another 30-35 cents a pound."
Mallard said consumers are likely making some adjustments to their eating habits, saying "people may not be buying as much beef but they are still buying it." He concluded "the drought in the U.S. is certainly nobody's fault but it does have implications for our industry."
