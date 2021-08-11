The Department of Agriculture and Land has begun working with the seven community pastures across the Island to help them reach their maximum potential as part of the province's livestock strategy.
Dr. Les Halliday, who is the beef development officer with the province, has been visiting the pastures this summer to work with the shareholders on taking the first steps to making their operations more in line with the regenerative agriculture model. That approach practices sequestering CO2 and storing it in the soil and above ground as organic matter. Perennial polycultures, agroforestry, and reforestation can sustain and increase both above ground and below ground carbon.
The pastures collectively own almost 10,000 acres and Dr. Halliday said the condition of the pasture land varies from site to site. In cases where it is needed, the land is being reseeded. He explained some of the pastures are used extensively while others had very few animals feeding on them
Work began on rejuvenating the pastures last year but was slowed down by the pandemic.
The livestock strategyis geared towards increasing production of beef and other livestock Dr. Halliday said increasing cattle numbers in the province has a two-fold benefit .Increasing the animals handled by the Atlantic Beef Products plant in Albany helps to ensure the operation's long-term viability and, by definition, helps to ensure a market for producers.It provides natural fertilizer to growers of crops, a cycle that traditionally existed in the province until livestock numbers began to drop. That will ultimately improve the health of the soil and reduce greenhouse gases, making it a win-win for both the bottom line of producers and the environment.
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson is a big supporter of the concept. The long-time dairy producer noted during debate on his departmental estimates earlier this year "I think we can improve our stocking numbers. We’re underutilizing our land right now and we need the livestock, we need the manure, we need the regenerative agriculture. It’s a win-win."
