Supporting the "competitiveness, productivity, and profitability of the agriculture industry" and improving the delivery of business risk management programs are among the focus areas for a new five year strategic plan developed by Department of Agriculture and Land.
The plan, which runs from now until 2025, lays out a vision of "a prosperous, innovative, and sustainable agriculture industry for the benefit of all Prince Edward Islanders; responsible land stewardship based on efficient and sustainable land use planning, regulation of land ownership, and protection of the natural and built environment."
In the area of competitiveness and profitability, the plan sees value-added opportunities as one of the key components. While value-added agri-food processing is the largest manufacturing industry in the country, only half of the country's agricultural output is processed.
The department also plans to promote innovation and research, including innovation adoption, and encourage knowledge transfer and extension activities to promote adoption of technologies and practices.
"Labour supply is a longstanding challenge for farms and has become more pronounced since the COVID-19 pandemic," the plan notes. "Ensuring that farms have access to adequate, skilled labour – and labour-saving technologies – is important for on-farm productivity and profitability."
The plan calls for the implementation of economic impact studies of agricultural sectors and the development of a livestock strategy. It also recommends the expansion and diversification of markets, trade, and agricultural products. It recommends the industry take steps to diversity both its export markets (91% of exports in 2020 go to the United States) and its products since potatoes represented 84% of PEI’s total agriculture and agri-food exports last year.
The department intends to support targeted market access and market development actions, in order to expand domestic and international markets. It also is working to develop and implement organic regulations for PEI-produced food products that make an organic claim and are sold in the province.
Another focus area will be on environmental sustainability by supporting soil health and the adoption of best practices in agriculture, land use planning, and inspection services. The action plan will include implementing the Land Matters project, including public consultation, the Land Matters Advisory Committee, and amendments to the Planning Act and Lands Protection Act, implementing best management practices, implementing the Soil First initiative and doing a study on crop adaptation to climate change.
"Responsive and relevant business risk management (BRM) programs are important to the financial stability of farms, and the agriculture industry in general," the plan notes. "The COVID-19 pandemic has confirmed the need to modernize BRM programs to ensure they reflect current realities in the agriculture industry."
The department plans to implement a strategic plan for the PEI Agricultural Insurance Corporation and pledges to "revise and improve BRM programs and services offered by the AIC, including improvements to program delivery."
The strategic plan also intends to put a focus on enhancing animal health and welfare, plant health, as well as food safety, " through the adoption of best practices and quality laboratory testing to support agriculture, animal health and welfare, as well as food safety." The department intends to begin work on modernizing both the Animal Health Act and the Dog Act.
In the area of land use planning, the department intends to digitize the Land Division’s subdivision files, develop a Provincial Land Use Map and update the Subdivision and Development Regulations under the Planning Act.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed vulnerabilities as well as opportunities in food systems," the plan notes. "While, overall, the food system has proven resilient, more can be done to increase the resiliency of PEI’s food system in areas such as supply chains and community food security. Making supply chains more resilient will require risk management and logistical planning, a supportive policy environment, and “on-shoring” of some activities, such as local processing capacity."
The department intends to develop a Food First Strategy and "Implement programming and activities which support PEI residents in obtaining safe, culturally acceptable, nutritionally adequate diets through a sustainable, local food system that maximizes community self-reliance."
The department is also working to promote a healthy and inclusive workplace, including mental wellness for both department staff and the agricultural industry. The plan includes providing training and development of staff to enhance their mental health first aid capacity, implementing activities to promote diversity and inclusion in the DAL and across sectors and completing a gender and diversity-based analysis of programs. The department will also continue to implement its mental health policy including the Farmer Assistance Program.
