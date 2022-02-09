Environmental sustainability and innovation are the key priorities for newcomers when it comes to agriculture, according to an online survey conducted by the Department of Agriculture and Land.
The survey of 152 respondents who described themselves as newcomers to Canada was part of a larger survey conducted as part of the department's preparations for the next round of federal-provincial agriculture programs. The current Canadian Agricultural Partnership will expire on March 31 of 2023.
Environmental sustainability and climate change was cited by 72 respondents while innovation was identified as a top concern by 60 people who answered the survey. The other top finishers were Organic industry development (53); International trade (52); Food processing capacity (51); and Emergency preparedness (e.g. extreme weather) (46).
When asked to suggest agriculture programs or projects that could be supported, the top six themes were Environmental sustainability and climate change; Agriculture awareness and agri-tourism; Diversification and product development; Innovation and productivity; Organic industry development and Community food security and local food networks.
The majority of the newcomers who responded to the survey (101 or 66 per cent) do not work in the food system and the remaining fifty-one (51) reported that they do work in the food system (34%). This percentage was consistent with overall survey results.
"Overall, the survey’s results demonstrated that newcomer respondents share many priorities in common with overall survey respondents, such as environmental sustainability and climate change, innovation in agriculture, and organic industry development," the department's survey analysis shows. "However, newcomer survey respondents emphasized the importance of priorities such as international trade, as well as programs and projects related to agri tourism, and diversifying food production – in large part through commercial greenhouse operations."
The survey was administered using Survey Monkey, and was made available in English, French, Spanish, Arabic and Chinese. Survey respondents were recruited through a variety of communications activities, including: promotional tweets via Twitter; target social media “boosts” traditional media advertisements and contact with stakeholder groups. The survey took place last June.
