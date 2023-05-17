Chris MacBeath, left, and his dad Gordon

Chris MacBeath, left, and his dad Gordon, display a prize young heifer which will eventually join their dairy milking herd of approximately 100 cows at Goldenflo Holsteins in Marshfield. Gordon is chairman of the Dairy Producers of P.E.I., the regulatory group for the Island's 153 dairy farms.

 Bill McGuire photo

Gordon MacBeath has applied a steady hand on some important projects for P.E.I.’s milk producers since he became chair of the Dairy Farmers of P.E.I., the regulatory body for the industry on P.E.I.   

MacBeath and son Chris operate Goldenflo Holsteins in Marshfield. MacBeath says the farm produces all its feed requirements for 250 head of cattle, which includes 100 milking cows on a consistent basis. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.