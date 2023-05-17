Chris MacBeath, left, and his dad Gordon, display a prize young heifer which will eventually join their dairy milking herd of approximately 100 cows at Goldenflo Holsteins in Marshfield. Gordon is chairman of the Dairy Producers of P.E.I., the regulatory group for the Island's 153 dairy farms.
Gordon MacBeath has applied a steady hand on some important projects for P.E.I.’s milk producers since he became chair of the Dairy Farmers of P.E.I., the regulatory body for the industry on P.E.I.
MacBeath and son Chris operate Goldenflo Holsteins in Marshfield. MacBeath says the farm produces all its feed requirements for 250 head of cattle, which includes 100 milking cows on a consistent basis.
He was elected chairman in 2020 as dairy’s first-ever five-year strategy was being developed, designed to guide the industry through 2028. The strategy will shape how the industry will modernize the way it regulates and promotes the production, transportation and sales of fluid milk and manufactured milk products on P.E.I. It covers five main areas – communications, marketing, processing, lobbying and cost-effectiveness.
Another major project the industry has embraced is reducing emissions to net zero by 2050 as part of Canada’s international obligations to slash carbon emissions to curb climate change.
“I think probably the biggest focus of the industry right now is on sustainability,” said MacBeath, as Canadians are looking at dairy farms to do their share. Cattle have gained a notorious reputation for producing methane gas which is a major contributor of carbon emissions.
"I don't know if this is achievable. But I think that it is, and I think there will be a variety of ways we will get there. Better cropping practices and best management practices will help,” he said.
“Feeding cows more efficiently so that you get higher production per cow to fill your quota, so that it lowers the number of livestock. There will be other ways. We’ll have to find alternative sources of energy. I think we have a role to play as an industry, whether it be solar or in wind.”
While consumption of whole milk continues to decrease among Canadians, more and more fluid milk is going to other processing areas, especially cheese. About 10 per cent goes to fluid milk consumption and most of the rest goes to cheese. “It’s a kind of an interesting phenomenon across the country and around the world.”
The agriculture industry in Canada is forecast to lose 40 per cent of its farmers over the next 10 years. It also faces a severe labour shortage of approximately 25,000 workers -- all combined with a shrinking succession plan.
These are major challenges, but MacBeath is confident the P.E.I. dairy industry faces a bright future. Demands for dairy products are increasing each year and so are quota allotments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.