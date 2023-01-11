The release by the province of response plans for major diseases like Avian Influenza and African swine fever is the latest step in an ongoing process involving industry, as well as the provincial government and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Development of the plans have been in the works for some time and, as both plans clearly point out, they are "working documents" that can be updated quickly. The plans both outline the actions to be taken by the producers, vets and the two levels of government.
There are also strategies outlined for how to communicate the ongoing situation not only to industry but the general public. While they may not be aware of all the technical aspects of the plan, it is important consumers know action is being taken to ensure no food that is a threat to the health of them or their family ends up on their table.
So far, PEI is the only province where Avian Influenza has not been detected in commercial flocks, although it has been found in wild birds. That is a testament to the vigilant efforts of not only commercial producers but hobby enthusiasts, for lack of a better word, who are all going the extra mile to keep the disease at bay.
Commercial producers have been working with the backyard growers in the collaborative effort. In most cases, it is an issue of educating about the risks. Nobody, whether they are a commercial or backyard producer, wants to be responsible for bringing the disease into the province.
African swine fever has so far been kept out of Canada, thanks largely to a collaborative effort on a much larger scale between industry, provincial governments and federal agencies. Hopefully the province will remain free from these two diseases and all foreign animal diseases. However, hope is not a plan-- you have to be prepared if there is a disease outbreak and kudos to all the players involved for taking this necessary and ongoing action.
During the fall legislature session, Opposition Leader Peter-Bevan Baker pressed the government to release the report prepared by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission on the Brendel land sale. It is now over two years since the report was commissioned after a series of paper transactions left Red Fox Acres Limited, with Rebecca Irving as the major shareholder, owning almost 900 acres of land in the Bedeque area. Lawyers for Red Fox and Rebecca Irving argued that, since the company that previously owned the land was purchased rather than the land itself, approval was not needed from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Then Agriculture Minister Bloyce Thompson disagreed and asked the commission to investigate. After he received the report, the minister ordered two individuals and Red Fox to divest land to bring them into compliance with the holding limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 for corporations.
The office of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Commission gave the green light for releasing the report early in 2021. However, before that happened, a third party requested a review by the Commissioner. That process has gone on way too long and it is time this saga was ended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.