The release by the province of response plans for major diseases like Avian Influenza and African swine fever is the latest step in an ongoing process involving industry, as well as the provincial government and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Development of the plans have been in the works for some time and, as both plans clearly point out, they are "working documents" that can be updated quickly. The plans both outline the actions to be taken by the producers, vets and the two levels of government.

