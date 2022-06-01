money they received under the potato diversion program could lower the reference margin under the AgriStability program.
While the answer may vary from farm to farm, the board general manager said there will be little impact at most operations until 2023. Greg Donald explained the reason is largely due to the time lag between when a payment under AgriStability might be triggered and when it is actually paid out.
Under a $28 million diversion program funded by the federal and provincial governments, Island growers ran close to 300 million pounds of potatoes through snow blowers in February. The program, administered by the Potato Board, paid growers $8.50 a pound.
Donald noted many growers are concerned whether that money will count as income under AgriStability this year. The voluntary program, which is designed to cover large income losses, includes both a program margin (allowable income minus your allowable expenses adjusted for changes in purchased inputs, receivables, payables and inventory) as well as a reference margin for the past five years.
When calculating the reference margin, the highest and lowest years are dropped and the three remaining years are averaged. An AgriStability payment is triggered when a producer's program margin in the current year falls more than 30% below the reference margin. AgriStability covers 70% of the decline that is beyond the 30%.
Any interim payments under the program are made only on projections and are based on 50 per cent of the projected final benefit. If the estimates prove to be inaccurate, growers must repay any overpayment.
Donald said the payment under the diversion program will be calculated as income for the purposes of AgriStability in 2022. However, whether any payment is actually made under the program will depend on what kind of growing season producers have.
"If growers have a strong year in 2022, that will definitely help with the reference margin," he explained.
However, he said growers can expect to have the payments from the diversion program count as income for AgraStability purposes in 2022. Donald noted the long time lag between triggering a claim and the final payout is a long-standing criticism of the program by the industry.
"it just doesn't react quick enough when growers are facing a crisis," he said.
A coalition of farm organization including the Canadian Federation of Agriculture is urging business risk management programs be updated in the next five-year suite of federal-provincial programs due to come into effect in the spring of 2023.
