While storage holdings in fresh market potatoes in PEI showed a drastic change in March compared to a month earlier, Kevin MacIsaac points out "the reduction came by snow blower instead of reefer van. "
Close to 300 million pounds of potatoes were destroyed in February under a diversion program financed by the provincial and federal governments that paid producers 8.5 cents per pound. That helped reduce Island fresh holdings from 7,954,000 hundredweight on February 1 to 4,341,000 a month later. However, the March figure is still 58 per cent above the three year average of 2,747,000.
"The PEI figure is now more in line with the other eastern provinces," said the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada.
PEI holdings for all three sectors of the industry were 15,822,000 on March 1-- a 27 per cent increase over the three year average of 12,426,000. Strong yields in eastern Canada also resulted in a significant increase in holdings for New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec.
New Brunswick was 24 per cent over the three year average of 6,795,000 to sit at 8,450,000 while Quebec's holdings of 7,209,000 were 30 per cent above the three year total and Ontario was 40 per cent above its average to sit at 3,976,000.
While Manitoba was 13 per cent over its a three year average of 9,587,000 to sit at 10,820,000, both Alberta and British Columbia were down seven and 29 per cent respectively. The Canadian total for all sectors was 57,060,000-- a 17 per cent increase over the three year total of 48,912,000.
PEI processing holdings at the first of the month were 10,032,000-- a 29 per cent increase over the three year total of 7,786,000. New Brunswick was up nine per cent over the three year total, while Quebec and Ontario had 42 and 36 per cent increases to sit at 2,925,000 and 2,942,000 respectively. Manitoba was also up 16 per cent at 8,592,000 while Alberta took a 13 per cent decrease to sit at 7,211,000.
"Almost all provinces required additional volume to meet their demand increases," MacIsaac said. "Fryers and chippers in eastern Canada have a much larger cushion to work on this year compared to the last two."
Fresh holdings were up 52 per cent overall at 11.8 million hundredweight led not only by the Island number but a 87 per cent increase in the New Brunswick holdings checking in at 2,047,000. Quebec and Ontario were also up 27 and 46 per cent respectively with Alberta up 24 per cent. Both Manitoba and British Columbia were down four and nine per cent respectively.
MacIsaac said the seed inventory nationally was "pretty close" to the three year average- 8.7 million hundredweight compared to the average of 8.5. PEI holdings were down 23 per cent at 1,449,000 compared to the average of 1,892,000. Ontario holdings were up 80 per cent at 148,000 hundredweight. New Brunswick was up 17 per cent, while the Quebec holdings of 1,279,000 were 16 per cent higher than average. In the west, Manitoba and Alberta were up slightly over the average at seven and six per cent respectively while British Columbia was down 73 per cent at 39,000 hundredweight.
"Unfortunately, the seed industry has to wait patiently as growers try to plan acreages based on large increases in cost of production, world conflict and border issues," MacIsaac concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.