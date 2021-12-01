The nine year divestiture period proposed under amendments to the Lands Protection Act was reduced when the bill came forward for a second time in the dying days of the fall legislature session.
When the act came forward for second reading shortly after it was introduced, the nine year period for landowners who found themselves over the limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations was a hot topic of discussion. When it came to the floor for a second time, Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker introduced an amendment that would have seen landowners over the limited forced to divest at least 50 per cent of their excess holdings within three years rather than the five originally proposed in the act. The Green Party amendment would have seen all of the land divested by the end of four years. The original proposal in the act called for 80 per cent of the land to be sold within seven years and all of the land within nine years.
The opposition leader said his amendment would allow producers to get at least one cash crop off the property before they were forced to sell it. He noted the other argument for a long divestiture period was to prevent flooding the market with farmland and driving down prices.
"We all know that land that was bought any time in the past is worth significantly more than it was then, so there’s certainly no hardship in terms of farmers being required to divest their land now," he said. "It’s very favourable market conditions."
Thompson said the long divestiture period only applies to producers who find themselves over the limit due to changes made in the act. He added "I want to ensure fairness to all farmers while we strengthen the LPA. The timeliness for the divestiture must take into account such things as leasing situations – multi-year commitments have already been made in advance of crop rotations – permitting enough time to avoid unfavourable market conditions; permitting enough time to implement long-term succession plans that may involve young farmers; minimizing the impact to our local farm producers and their business."
The minister argued a period of three to four years may not be enough to address those concerns. He then proposed his own amendment calling for half of the land to be divested within five years and all of the property over the limit to be sold off within seven years. That change was agreed to unanimously by the legislature.
Mermaid-Stratford MLA Michelle Beaton said she supported the minister's amendment, but added "I also really want to ensure that not just those that have to divest are top of mind for us, but also the hundreds of farmers who have been impacted over the years who have been asking for the spirit and intent of the Lands Protection Act, P.E.I. to be recognized."
The opposition MLA added "I really, really hope that through this whole process, we balance the needs of both sides; not just those that have gone over certain limit, but the ones who have been impacted because they’ve lost land because of an accumulation of land by a few. "
Both the minister and Andrea Triolo, senior legislative and applied research analyst for the department, said they could not provide a ballpark figure of the number of people that would be impacted by the change other than to say "We think it’s just a handful."
Triolo said individuals or corporations that find themselves over the limit as a result of the changes are required to submit a declaration of all of their land holdings and what they would be over to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. She added "IRAC will also be sending letters because there are some people who may potentially be above their limits that they would be aware of, so, they would send them a reminder letter to let them know that, I think the December 31st, 2022 date, they need to submit the declaration. IRAC will then have 60 days from the time that they receive that declaration to provide the divestiture schedule."
