Andy Walker

The federal government and Skye View Farms, along with owners Alex and Jordan Docherty, will soon be heading back to court.

However, unlike the three previous court appearances, this time the Island family farm is launching the proceedings. The lawsuit is the latest chapter in a story that began in 2016, after a storm that produced 76 millimetres of rain within a two hours period. The business and its two owners were charged under the Fisheries Act with depositing a deleterious substance in the Clyde River.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.