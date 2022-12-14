The federal government and Skye View Farms, along with owners Alex and Jordan Docherty, will soon be heading back to court.
However, unlike the three previous court appearances, this time the Island family farm is launching the proceedings. The lawsuit is the latest chapter in a story that began in 2016, after a storm that produced 76 millimetres of rain within a two hours period. The business and its two owners were charged under the Fisheries Act with depositing a deleterious substance in the Clyde River.
On June 26 of 2019, Provincial Court Judge Nancy Orr ruled in favour of Skye View Farms and the Docherty's on a motion filed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, indicating federal fisheries officers and provincial environment officials needed a warrant when they entered potato fields owned by the company. That verdict was upheld on appeal in both the Supreme Court of PEI and the Prince Edward Island Court of Appeal.
In their court case against the Canada Revenue Agency, Attorney General of Canada and Fernand Comeau, an enforcement officer employed by Environment and Climate Change Canada, the Dochertys are claiming their income tax records were obtained by Comeau without following the proper legislative procedures.
The Income Tax Act mandates that all taxpayer information is to be held strictly confidential but provides for a narrow exception permitting disclosure to investigators for matters relating to a criminal proceeding. This was not a criminal proceeding, rather it involved a regulatory allegation, a point the Crown itself stressed when arguing its case.
"The CRA breached their duty of care to the plaintiffs by releasing their personal and financial taxpayer information to a third party without lawful authority or consent," the statement of claim maintains. "Moreover the CRA failed to warn the plaintiffs of their intention to release their confidential taxpayer records."
I have to stress the allegations have not been proven in court and, as this issue went to press, the defendants had not yet responded to the action. However, there does seem to be a troubling trend. The original case involved an overreach of state powers by entering fields owned by the farm corporation. Three different courts upheld that to be fact.
If the allegations made by the plaintiffs are upheld, it means the enforcement officer was so confident of victory that he obtained the tax records without legislative authority in order to help the government decide how much the company and its owners should be fined.
The state has powers the individual citizen does not have. We are required by law to file our taxes and there is an onus on the government to ensure than information is kept confidential and that procedures are in place to make sure that happens, including how and when it can be shared. It is the courts that will have to determine if that procedure was followed in this case.
Since this is our final issue of 2022, I would like to wish all our readers Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year on behalf of all of us at the Island Farmer. Here's hoping 2023 will be a success on both the farm level and when it comes to the bottom line.
