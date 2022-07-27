That is how the general manager of the PEI Potato Board described the fact there were no positive cases of potato wart found in over 5,000 samples processed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency between March and June.
The testing is being conducted as part of the Potato Wart Domestic Long Term Management Plan, following the discovery of the two cases of wart last October. Tablestock shipments south of the border were halted from November 22 to early April of this year and millions of pounds of spuds were put through snow blowers with growers receiving only a fraction of the price they would have gotten in the open market.
When shipments south resumed, they were essentially under the same conditions that had been in place before the closure, namely the potatoes must be washed and sprout inhibited. The U.S. indicated it would not accept any Island seed potatoes until all of the testing was completed-- a task CFIA officials say could stretch into 2023.
“These are samples that would be the most suspect as they are from adjacent fields where wart has been found,” Greg Donald explained.
Donald said the agency is only able to process a little over 3,000 samples a month. The 5,327 samples processed was less than a third of the 17,123 samples collected during that period.
“The CFIA has prioritized the highest-risk fields so we can obtain and share the most needed information as quickly as possible,” the agency notes on its website. “We will publish an update in October.”
The agency notes it has hired more staff to collect soil and test soil samples, including a second shift this spring and “We also trained more of our employees to be able to work on soil testing. In addition, we retrofitted new lab space in PEI to have more space in which to conduct the spring testing.” The agency is also recruiting qualified laboratory technicians and soil samplers to help complete the job.
“Hopefully the testing can be completed before the end of the year and seed shipments can resume once again,” the general manager said. “That section of the industry has been devastated and they can’t afford to miss another growing season.”
