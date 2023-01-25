While the president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture understands the frustration of consumers with rising food prices, Ron Maynard said it would be unfair to lay the responsibility for the increase at the feet of producers.
Instead of seeing bigger returns, Maynard said farmers are seeing dramatic rises for their input costs such as fuel, feed and fertilizer. The Port Hill dairy producer said the increases have been unprecedented during his involvement in the industry, in many cases doubling or more over the last year, with no end in sight.
"No business, whether they are in agriculture or not, can effectively budget for a doubling of their costs," he said.
Maynard added many producers were already operating on tight margins and often have few avenues for passing on their increased costs to other players higher up on the food supply chain. He is worried the situation may force some producers out of the industry and he said "we simply can't afford to lose any more farmers."
Canada’s Food Price Report released late last year predicts a 5% to 7% food price increase in 2023, with the most substantial increases in vegetables, dairy, and meat. The report forecasts that an average family of four, including a man (age 31-50), woman (age 31-50), boy (age 14-18), and girl (age 9-13) will spend up to $16,288.41 per year on food, an increase of up to $1,065.60 from what was observed in 2022.
The report notes international events continue to affect food prices at home. “The uncertainty from the ongoing Ukraine war shows no signs of ceasing and the Canadian dollar compared to the US dollar has recently ranged five to seven cents lower and this has driven up the cost of all imported American products” says Dr. Stuart Smyth, University of Saskatchewan campus lead. “Labour shortages in key sectors, such as crop harvesting, food processing, and transportation lower supply and drive-up prices.”
Maynard agreed, saying the consumer often doesn't understand that events on the other side of the world can have a dramatic impact at the farm level. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been blamed for much of the fertilizer increase and he said the rising inflation rate means producers are also paying more for everything they purchase.
The food price report predicts price increases won't be quite as bad as 2022 in percentage terms, but the study notes they will continue to be well above anything seen for the last four decades. Just like everybody else, Maynard said producers are hoping inflation will slow down and prices will drop, especially for fuel and fertilizer.
"There is not much we can do except keep on trucking," he said.
