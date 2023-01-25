Ron Maynard

While the president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture understands the frustration of consumers with rising food prices, Ron Maynard said it would be unfair to lay the responsibility for the increase at the feet of producers.

Instead of seeing bigger returns, Maynard said farmers are seeing dramatic rises for their input costs such as fuel, feed and fertilizer. The Port Hill dairy producer said the increases have been unprecedented during his involvement in the industry, in many cases doubling or more over the last year, with no end in sight.

