The increasingly dry summers that are becoming the norm in Canada's smallest province are taking a toll on community pastures.
The beef specialist with the Department of Agriculture and Land said the pastures, which are located throughout the Island, were "pretty much used to the max this year because of the drought. " Dr. Les Halliday said many producers ended up taking their cattle off early because they ran out of pasture.
In response to a question from Tignish-Palmer Road MLA Hal Perry during a recent appearance before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, he said producers try to make sure the start date for putting the animals on pasture will allow for grass to still be there at the end of the season.
"This year, they didn’t have grass, they were running out of feed and they had to take those animals off," he said.
Dr. Halliday said that has become an increasing problem and he talked to several community pasture groups at the end of last season. He told Perry "One of the things I wanted to do was to do some soil health testing on those pastures, figure out where you’re at, what you need to do, because some of those pastures usually, if they run 300 head, 10 years ago they ran 600 now. Those pastures, the soil health has degraded."
The beef specialist said the hope is to develop a community pastures program but added that process has slowed down with the arrival of COVID-19. He added "Hopefully this year, if things work out, we can offer some programming. We had students in place ready to go out and take soil health samples and we just couldn’t do it."
Dr. Halliday said the department has been working with a number of community pasture over the last decade or more, noting that in Evangeline "we’ve helped them replace every one of their handling systems."
He added that over the winter and spring the department plans to work with the pastures to provide information on more intensive management grazing. Dr. Halliday said "If you just turn a bunch of animals out on pasture, they’ll graze it and then back graze it and they graze too short and eventually the plant dies, so now you have bare soil."
The beef specialist explained "We’ve been trying to promote to people that take half, leave half approach. They say why would I leave half? That’s waste. No, no, no, that’s photosynthetic capacity. You’ve got to leave something for the sunlight to get a grip with. If not, then what happens is the plant tries to re-grow and it reduces its root mass. As the pastures dry out and you’ve lost roots, you can’t get to the water that’s down there. "
He concluded "Pasture management is front and centre for livestock, for beef and dairy. Those bovines need pasture. It’s always been let’s just turn them out, let them graze and hopefully at the end of the year, we can bring them in and everything is good, but we need more management on those pastures."
