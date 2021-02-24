While acknowledging he is "out of step with my own government", Malpeque MP Wayne Easter has delivered a stinging rebuke to the bureaucracy at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for turning down the AgriRecovery application for damage resulting from Post Tropical Storm Dorian.
The veteran politician and long time farmer said he worked with industry officials and the two levels of government over the past year and a half trying to move the application forward. Ottawa turned thumbs down on the $12 million application spearheaded by the federation and the province then came forward on its own with $1 million for corn, crambe and fruit crops.
'It appears the people that are making the decisions in the bureaucracy at Ag Canada really don 't understand the production of food," he said in an interview. "When they do anything, it is all about process and never about results. It is about finding the nine reasons you should say no instead of the one reason you should say yes."
Easter said he talked to Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau immediately after the decision was rendered and the she agreed to review the decision but "when it came back a second time the answer was still no."
The Liberal MP, who has been in Ottawa since 1993, said he served on the Agriculture Committee when AgriRecovery was established and "it was designed for this very reason-- to provide help for the extraordinary costs that result from a disaster that other programs simply don't cover."
The former national president of the National Farmers Union went on to say "it was not just the lost crops it was the additional labour and equipments costs, the loss of nutrient content and problems with volunteer crops last year.
"The federal bureaucracy maintains AgriStability should cover some of those costs but that is designed to deal with market loss," Easter said.
He said changes to the program by Conservative Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Gerry Ritz back in 2013 to cut the reference margin from 85 to 70 per cent have greatly impacted the effectiveness of the program. Bibeau has proposed moving the margin back to 80 per cent but needs agreement from the provinces, since the program is cost shared 60-40. PEI had already increased the margin on its portion even before the federal request.
"Canadian farmers should be able to feel that if they face an extraordinary disaster due to a weather event that Ottawa has their back," he said. "The job of the bureaucrats at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is to make sure they are there for producers and in this instance they failed."
