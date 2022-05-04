While the Canadian Food Inspection Agency came in for more than its share of criticism during the 20 week border closure, everything else pales in comparison to the stinging indictment former Malpeque MP Wayne Easter delivered at the annual meeting of District 1, Region 1 of the National Farmers Union.
Easter has been working with the province as an advisor throughout the border closure and accompanied Premier Dennis King and Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson to Washington just before Christmas to meet with American politicians. During much of his career in Ottawa, Easter was a member of a working group of politicians from both countries that discussed bilateral issues.
He believes the closure stems from what he calls "miscommunication" by the inspection agency in relaying the finding of potato wart in two additional fields that were already under the long term potato management plan. He noted the report to the Americans used what he called "inflammatory" language such as "infestation" and "outbreak." The ministerial order signed by Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau that put the border closure in place also indicated the province was infected with potato wart.
As well, the heat map supplied to the Americans was much different than the one used by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture to chart outbreaks of quarantinable pests. The Americans only plot the infected fields, while the CFIA map shows index, adjacent and contact fields.
He added CFIA officials never made it clear the reason for the higher number of tests in 2019 was due to the fact testing was not possible in the fall of 2018, due to wet weather, so those tests were conducted in the spring of 2019. Testing was also carried out that fall and, when testing reverted back to the normal routine in 2020, it left the impression there was a drop in the testing protocol. The National Potato Council, which lobbied the US Department of Agriculture to keep Island spuds out of the American marketplace, continues to insist the testing protocol has been cut back.
The former MP admitted that if that was the information laid before him, he might have some of the same concerns as the American officials. He also said CFIA president Siddika Mithani did not stand up for the work of her agency and the effectiveness of the management plan when she and other agency officials appeared before federal and provincial standing committees.
He wants an investigation of how top management at CFIA handled the incident, something that has also been advocated by the Canadian and PEI federations of agriculture and the PEI Potato Board. He agreed with the contention put forward by many within the industry that CFIA has a more focused mandate than its American counterpart. It is restricted to scientific and technical issues while the American regulator can also focus on trade concerns. Easter echoed the call for the mandate of the two agencies to be more in sync, adding on the potato wart file "the CFIA was, to a great extent our problem."
