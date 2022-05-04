Former Malpeque MP Wayne Easter maintains the lion's share of the blame for the 20 week border closure that decimated the PEI potato industry should be laid at the feet of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Speaking at the annual meeting of District 1, Region 1 of the National Farmers Union, he said CFIA officials "spooked the Americans" in the way they reported the discovery of potato wart in two fields last October that were already under the Potato Wart Long Term Management Plan.
The former national president of the National Farmers Union told the meeting the initial reporting of the two finds to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture used what he called inflammatory language like "infested" and "outbreak."
As well, he said the heat map of the fields supplied by the CFIA was vastly different in terms of information when compared to the map Americans use in similar situations. South of the border, only quarantined fields are shown while the CFIA map plots index, adjacent and contact fields.
"You'd swear a bomb went off," Easter said in talking about the CFIA map. "You can see how that would mushroom out."
The former MP, who accompanied Premier Dennis King and Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson on a trip to Washington to meet American politicians, also blamed the agency for leaving the impression testing for potato wart had been cut back. He said agency officials failed to explain to the Americans testing could not be done in the fall of 2018 due to weather conditions and those tests were conducted in the spring of 2019. When added to the testing done in the fall of that year, the test numbers were inflated compared to 2020, when the testing protocols returned to normal levels.
While he praised the CFIA employees in Charlottetown, he said senior management at the agency were part of the problem. He cited a presentation by agency president Siddika Mithani before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food, saying she failed to show confidence in the long term management plan, and her performance, along with other agency officials, should be held "under the gun."
He said a review is needed of how the CFIA operated in this particular case and how they should operate in the future. Easter noted "the potato industry is more important to PEI than the auto industry is to Ontario" and he said those on the federal side didn't seem to fully appreciate that fact.
NFU member and former provincial NDP leader James Rodd called Easter's speech a "deflection" from the elephant in the room namely Irving-owned Cavendish Farms. He wanted to know why fields detected with potato wart have not been taken permanently out of production and instead of being allowed to be planted in processing varieties after five years. He asked why PEI is trying to control the disease instead of working towards eradication like most jurisdictions in Europe. Delegates passed a resolution calling for all wart fields to be take out of production for at least 20 years.
Easter said planting trees in wart fields should be looked at but stressed the long term management plan that was agreed to by all sides was working and there has been no fundamental change in the regulations for fresh potatoes going south of the border now compared to when the closure was put in place last November.
NFU members also passed a resolution calling on the province to hold a public inquiry with full subpoena powers "to understand how and why potato wart has caused such devastation to the PEI economy and to the reputation as a world class seed potato producing province."
