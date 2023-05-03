By Bill McGuire
Land use concerns presented by the National Farmers Union during its recent district convention on P.E.I. drew full support from the former heavyweight chair of the federal standing committee on finance.
Wayne Easter, who represented Malpeque from 1993 to 2021, was a former NFU president before entering federal politics.
Easter told the meeting April 19 there are widespread violations of the Lands Protection Act, especially in eastern and southern Kings County, and that some corporations are controlling land well beyond the 3,000-acre allowable limit.
Land purchase applications that were denied multiple times in the past are suddenly being approved, said Easter.
He said the challenge facing the NFU and other agriculture stakeholders is how to get government back to the intent of the LPA and follow the spirit of the legislation. He supported a resolution which called for a public inquiry into allegations of land use violations.
Easter said any inquiry needs to expand past agricultural land use. An inquiry must be empowered to check bank accounts, financial records, subpoena witnesses and cabinet documents, and be able to unearth any cases of money laundering.
Easter said that today, federal agriculture is the weakest government department, environment is more powerful, but the key department is finance -- “where the real power is.”
Delegates were asked how the glaring example of a shoreline development in Pt. Desroche was ever allowed. There was support for Easter’s comments that permits are now being issued for land development and sales that were never allowed before.
District director Doug Campbell said he has concerns about the new housing minister whose mandate is to move development forward as soon as possible and that government is content with putting the onus on land policy into the hands of municipalities.
He said food security is a growing issue. “Where is all the food going to come from to feed people when land is developed?” asked Campbell. He said farmers without succession plans see selling their land as their only option to retire.
NFU delegate Reg Phelan said the 1,000-acre limit on individuals land ownership and 3,000 on corporations are being ignored. He said the Lands Protection Act is not being enforced and that’s the root of the current concerns over land issues.
Campbell returned to a common theme as he wrapped up the convention. “It’s always been about the land. The focus must be on the land. If we don’t have the land, what do you have?”
Campbell said the NFU is not always popular, but its work pressuring the government is more important than ever. “I foresee momentous changes on the horizon.”
