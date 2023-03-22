Ian Petrie

Emotionally, Islanders are battered and bruised.

The province’s politicians aren’t doing much better. For months a pandemic kept children at home and older loved ones isolated in care homes. Pure politics cost the potato industry tens of millions of dollars with the U.S. border closed. Hurricane force winds battered fishing communities, devastated stately urban trees and shredded rural forests. Inflation drove up the price of necessities, food and fuel, pushing people to food banks and many visits with jerry cans to rural gas stations. Housing and healthcare are in critical shortage. And now we’re in the middle of an election campaign that was supposed to take place in October.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.