The province’s politicians aren’t doing much better. For months a pandemic kept children at home and older loved ones isolated in care homes. Pure politics cost the potato industry tens of millions of dollars with the U.S. border closed. Hurricane force winds battered fishing communities, devastated stately urban trees and shredded rural forests. Inflation drove up the price of necessities, food and fuel, pushing people to food banks and many visits with jerry cans to rural gas stations. Housing and healthcare are in critical shortage. And now we’re in the middle of an election campaign that was supposed to take place in October.
I’m sure Dennis King and the people around him have better political instincts than me. And I’m sure the Canada Games generated pride and good feelings. I’m still a little stumped about the timing of the election call. “It’s time” just doesn’t seem like enough justification.
Healthcare and housing will dominate the campaign as they should, but other issues linger from the last election that may offer some explanation. Irrigation, land use and ownership all continue to be defining issues for many voters. More recently, a controversial development in Point Deroche became a symbol of private wealth winning out over public good. The understandable efforts of homeowners to protect their coastal properties from erosion is risking new environmental degradation. In all these issues, the PC’s have hit the political sweet spot that won’t be there seven months from now.
Farmers will be allowed to establish new high capacity wells for irrigation but not until new regulations have been established. Will there be a Provincial Water Authority? How will limited irrigation water be distributed in heavily farmed watersheds? Will non-farmers have any role in regulating water use?
All still to be determined. The PC’s can tell farmers that they’ve broken the moratorium impasse, but can assure others that rules will be in place to protect groundwater resources. By next October the regulations will either be in place, or the government blamed for delaying. A dry summer would up the stakes in all of this.
It’s similar with a provincial land use plan. Last June the province announced that Eleanor Mohammed, a well respected planner, had been hired to start developing a provincial land use plan, something long called for. She’s now the new CEO of the City of Charlottetown. Instead the government announced a request for proposals for a “State of the Island” report as the first step to establishing a plan.
Gathering information is always a good idea, and as I’ve written before developing a provincial land use plan is going to be very, very difficult. As it stands the government can take credit for starting the process, and considering new coastal protection regulations, without having to clearly define what this will mean to anyone. 7 months from now the Point Deroche development will be an even starker reminder of what can happen when proper planning rules aren’t in place, or aren’t being followed.
Lurking in the background for the PC’s as well is the growing notion that government overreach is restricting people’s freedoms. It’s especially apparent in rural areas which is the party’s base. Land use plans and new restrictions to protect the environment all require government oversight. Best to put that off until after the election.
The last time Islanders went to the polls it was clearly a “change” election. The Greens seemed poised for a breakthrough but traditional rural voting patterns gave Dennis King and his PCs the edge. An unusual minority legislature gave Islanders some of the best government we’ve had in decades. Informed debate, a willingness to share and use ideas from opposition parties, and a generous amount of co-operation and respect.
It was a capable opposition that did all of that. If the polls are right, then predicting a winner this time around is less the issue than what kind of opposition there will be. Turnout, vote splitting amongst the four parties will determine that.
My only wish is that we don’t get the political shrug that happened in Ontario when so many people didn’t vote. Let’s show ourselves that we can move beyond the anxiety we’ve all felt for the last three years and take a direct hand in what comes next. Please vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.