Islanders are invited to showcase the province and its primary industries by entering the annual Celebrate PEI Agriculture Photo Contest.
With rolling hills, roadside market stands, busy harbours, and animals big and small, Prince Edward Island’s primary industries are a great inspiration for beauty.
“The Island’s primary industries are the foundation of our communities and they also contribute to the spectacular landscape,” Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson said.
“I encourage Islanders to get outdoors, take some photos of our beautiful Island scenery and take part in this contest.”
Photos can be submitted until July 19 in the following seven categories: Farmscapes; Commercial Fisheries and Aquaculture; Celebrating Farming Families; PEI’s Next Generation Farmers; Fresh from the Land; Animals of Agriculture; and the Wild Side.
Finalists will be showcased at the Celebrate PEI Agriculture Old Home Week event. Category winners will be presented with their framed images after Old Home Week, a gate pass to the exhibition and a $50 Canada's Food Island gift card.
A special People’s Choice category winner will be selected by popular vote from the category winners during Old Home Week. The winner will receive a grand prize valued at $500.
The contest is open to all residents of Canada and United States and photos must be taken in Prince Edward Island. Additional requirements, as follows: Entries must not have been previously published; Individuals are permitted to submit multiple entries in each of the different categories; Entrants must own all rights to the photographs submitted; Photographs must have been shot within the past two years (since January 1, 2020); A model release is required for any photo in which a person is recognizable.
Photographs must be digital and in jpeg format at least 2200 pixels wide for horizontal images or 2200 pixels tall for vertical images with a maximum file size of 10 MB .Photo must be a high-resolution of at least 300 dpi at 8 x 10 inches and orders, frames, text or other graphic treatments or any content alterations are not permitted. are NOT permitted. All entries must be received by 4:00 pm (AST) Friday, July 15,.
